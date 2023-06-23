Tokyo stocks sharply lower in morning amid caution after recent highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply lower Friday morning, as investors locked in gains amid caution over recent rallies, and a lack of fresh trading cues also slowed buying momentum.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 542.55 points, or 1.63 percent, from Thursday to 32,722.33. The broader Topix index was down 34.37 points, or 1.50 percent, at 2,262.13.

Every sector except electric power and gas declined, led by wholesale trade, nonferrous metal and transportation equipment issues.