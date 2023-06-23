Baseball: Struggling Tsutsugo released by Rangers’ Triple-A team

Newsfrom Japan

The Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate the Round Rock Express said Thursday they have released Japanese first baseman-outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo.

In his fourth year in the United States, the 31-year-old former DeNA BayStar in Japan, attended spring training as a non-roster invitee and has not played in the major leagues.

Tsutsugo batted .249 with six home runs and 33 RBIs in 51 Triple-A games for Round Rock.