Football: Japanese attacker Miyoshi joining Birmingham from Antwerp

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese attacker Koji Miyoshi is joining Birmingham from Royal Antwerp in Belgium, the English second-tier Championship side said Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who has five caps for Japan and played in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will join Birmingham on a two-year deal on July 1 after scoring 10 goals in 92 games over four seasons at Antwerp.

“It all happened very fast, the club called me and I came here straight away. I’m so grateful and excited to be here,” he said on Birmingham’s official website.

The Kawasaki Frontale youth product missed most of his final season with the recently-crowned Be...