Malaysia to take legal action against Facebook over harmful posts

Malaysia’s internet regulator said Friday it plans to take legal action against Facebook operator Meta Platforms Inc. over harmful posts, claiming its response to requests to remove those about race, royalty, religion and other sensitive subjects was too slow.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said in a statement that the Facebook platform has been inundated with “undesirable contents” related to such subjects, as well as impersonation, illegal online gambling and scam advertisements.

Malaysia has increased pressure on social media operators to improve their content modera...