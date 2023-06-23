U.S. to expand semiconductor export controls on China

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden plans to expand the scope of its sweeping semiconductor export controls on China that seek to hobble the Asian power’s efforts to develop advanced technologies for military purposes, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The plan is aimed at matching Japan’s upgraded restrictions, according to the sources, as Tokyo will add 23 devices to its existing list starting in July.

Japan’s revised list, which will go beyond current U.S. curbs, is set to include different kinds of cutting-edge equipment for cleaning, lithography and etching that a...