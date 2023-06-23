Basketball: France, Australia to play World Cup warm-up game in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Olympic men's basketball silver medalist France and bronze medalist Australia will play a World Cup warm-up game at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Aug. 20, the Japan Basketball Association said Friday. Fans may get a glimpse of French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in Thursday's NBA Draft, while Australia is likely to feature NBA talent including former Spurs guard Patty Mills, who has spent the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. The FIBA Basketball World Cup will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10...