Baseball: Maeda wins in return from injury, Ohtani hits 25th HR

Newsfrom Japan

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda picked up his first win since August 2021 in his return from the injured list Friday, while Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 25th home run in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Maeda (1-4) struck out eight over five scoreless innings in the Twins' 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit. He allowed three hits and walked two. The 35-year-old right-hander had lost all four of his starts this season before being placed on the IL for nearly two months with a right triceps strain. Maeda missed all of last s...