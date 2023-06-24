Baseball: DeNA closes on 1st as Azuma shuts out CL-leading Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Katsuki Azuma threw a five-hitter for the DeNA BayStars' second straight complete game victory, 2-0 Saturday over the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers. A day after Shota Imanaga went the distance in the series opener for DeNA at Yokohama Stadium, Azuma (7-2) followed suit as the second-place BayStars moved to within a half-game of the CL lead. Azuma struck out nine without a walk to outduel fellow lefty Masashi Ito (2-2), who took the loss despite seven solid innings. "Before the game, I felt some nerves, and I was thinking way too much. Into that situation, my catcher, Yudai (Yamamoto), ...