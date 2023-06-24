Football: Kagawa scores as Cerezo hit 4 to down Consadole

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan No. 10 Shinji Kagawa scored a fine chip to complete the scoring as clinical Cerezo Osaka cruised past Consadole Sapporo 4-1 away in the J-League first division on Saturday. The former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United attacker, who returned to his first professional club ahead of the season, netted with a first-time lob off Leo Ceara's low right-wing cross in the 76th minute at Sapporo Dome. Cerezo moved up to 32 points after hitting three first-half goals while containing the potent attack from Sapporo, who had scored the most goals in J1 heading into the weekend fixtures. ...