JR East hit by system failure with app, card payments disrupted

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. said Saturday it was temporarily hit by a system failure, with its Mobile Suica app users left unable to charge electric money to their smartphones, while passengers also could not make credit card payments at stations. Some malfunctions were also reported for the Mobile Pasmo app for public transport in the Tokyo metropolitan region the same day, its operator, Pasmo Co., separately announced. The companies are trying to determine if the two cases are connected. Both systems were restored around 1 p.m. after experiencing the problems in the early hours of the day. The sy...