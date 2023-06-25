Japan's ultra-wealthy population to shrink in 5 years to 2027: report

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's ultra-wealthy population is forecast to shrink by 1.8 percent in the five years to 2027, the only member among the Group of Seven industrialized nations to see a decline in the period, a recent report by a British real estate consulting firm showed. Japan, however, will remain home to the second largest number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals -- a person with a net worth of at least $30 million -- in Asia, behind mainland China, according to the latest annual Wealth Report by Knight Frank. The number of such super-rich people in Japan, the world's third-largest economy, is estimated...