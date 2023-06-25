Baseball: Bauer earns 5th win as DeNA sweeps Hanshin, moves into 1st

Newsfrom Japan

Troubled former Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning to earn his fifth win in Japan as the DeNA BayStars held on to beat the Hanshin Tigers 5-3 Sunday to complete a series sweep, and move past them into the Central League lead. Before 33,178 on a hot humid afternoon at Yokohama Stadium, Bauer (5-2) allowed three runs on seven hits over 6-1/3 innings. He left the mound with two runners on base in the seventh, and reliever J.B. Wendelken prevented both from scoring. Tigers starter Hiroto Saiki (5-4) was nowhere near as sharp as usual. The BayStars scored four runs o...