Football: Muto leads title-chasing Kobe to win over Fukuoka

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinori Muto assisted on former Japan teammate Yuya Osako’s opening goal before twice finding the net himself as Vissel Kobe ran away 3-0 winners over Avispa Fukuoka in the J-League first-division Sunday.

The victory at a drizzly Best Denki Stadium in Fukuoka lifted Takayuki Yoshida’s squad up to second in the standings, three points behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos, who have played one more game.

While possession was evenly split and both teams had chances, Kobe made the most of theirs to come away with three vital points.

Osako struck in the 22nd minute after pouncing on a wayward pass an...