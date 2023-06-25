Boxing: Former WBA super fly champ Franco retires after loss to Ioka

Newsfrom Japan

Former World Boxing Association super flyweight champion Joshua Franco announced his retirement via Instagram on Sunday, a day after his loss to Japan’s Kazuto Ioka in Tokyo.

Ioka claimed the WBA super flyweight title via a unanimous decision at Ota City General Gymnasium after the WBA stripped Franco of his super flyweight belt for failing to make weight a day earlier. A win by Franco or a draw would have left the belt vacant.

“Last night in Tokyo, Japan was officially my last fight. It was a tough week for me and I didn’t get the result I wanted but I leave this sport knowing I gave it every...