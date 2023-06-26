Tokyo stocks open lower over global economy concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday on concerns about the global economy after major European central banks maintained hawkish stances last week and data showed sharper-than-expected slowdowns in U.S. and European business activity.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 224.53 points, or 0.68 percent, from Friday to 32,557.01. The broader Topix index was down 12.82 points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,251.91.

Decliners included electric power and gas, wholesale trade and land transportation issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 143.52-55 yen compared with 143.6...