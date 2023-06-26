Tokyo stocks edge up in morning on dip-buying, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks edged up Monday morning on dip-buying following a sharp decline late last week and a weak yen boosting exporter issues, but gains were capped by concerns over the global economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 64.70 points, or 0.20 percent, from Friday to 32,846.24. The broader Topix index was up 3.60 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,268.33.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, chemical and mining issues.