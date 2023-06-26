Japan's Kurobe Dam begins water discharge event, delighting tourists

Newsfrom Japan

Kurobe Dam, a tourist hotspot located in the Northern Alps in Toyama Prefecture in central Japan, began its annual water discharge event on Monday. The dam, Japan's tallest, releases 10 to 15 tons of water per second from the middle of its 186-meter wall. The daily discharges will last until Oct. 15. The event first began in 1961 to maintain the landscape of the nearby Kurobe River during summer when the water level typically drops, according to its operator Kansai Electric Power Co. "On a sunny morning, the possibility of seeing a rainbow in the sprayed water rises," an official of the compan...