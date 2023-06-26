Baseball: Kikuchi picks up 7th win as Blue Jays rout A’s

Newsfrom Japan

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi earned his seventh win of the season after throwing seven innings of one-run ball in a 12-1 rout of the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Kikuchi (7-2) held the Athletics to two hits, including a sixth-inning home run by Tony Kemp, while striking out eight and walking two in a 101-pitch outing at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The 32-year-old left-hander used his curveball effectively en route to equaling his major league career high in wins, set in 2021 with the Seattle Mariners.

“My curveball is working well against right-handed hitters,” Kikuchi said. “The hard...