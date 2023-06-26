Tokyo stocks close slightly lower over global economy concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on concerns over the global economy, but the downside was supported by dip-buying following a sharp decline late last week and a weak yen boosting exporter issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 82.73 points, or 0.25 percent, from Friday at 32,698.81. The broader Topix index finished 4.56 points, or 0.20 percent, lower at 2,260.17.

Decliners were led by electric power and gas, wholesale trade and bank issues.