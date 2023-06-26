Baseball: Former Yankee Tanaka pitches Eagles over Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Masahiro Tanaka threw seven solid innings as the Rakuten Eagles beat the SoftBank Hawks 3-1 Monday to snap their losing streak at five games.

The former New York Yankees ace allowed five hits and limited the damage to a sixth-inning home run by Yuki Yanagita in a pitching matchup against former Chicago Cubs left-hander Tsuyoshi Wada at Tokyo Dome.

Tanaka (4-4) walked two and struck out three in a 99-pitch outing for the last-place Eagles. The Hawks slipped to third from first in the Pacific League standings.

“With the team and myself struggling to get results, I knew I had to step up and turn ...