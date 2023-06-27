Tokyo stocks open lower on falling tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, with the market pulled down by tech shares after a decline in their U.S. counterparts.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 116.10 points, or 0.36 percent, from Monday to 32,582.71. The broader Topix index was down 3.32 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,256.85.

Decliners included real estate, pharmaceutical and precision instrument issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 143.45-48 yen compared with 143.45-55 yen in New York and 143.18-20 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0908-0912 and 156.48-57 yen ...