Tokyo stocks lower in morning as tech issues fall on downturn concern

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Tuesday morning, dragged down by technology shares that tracked an overnight decline of U.S. counterparts amid concern over an economic downturn.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 252.11 points, or 0.77 percent, from Monday to 32,446.70. The broader Topix index was down 12.86 points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,247.31.

Decliners were led by real estate, pharmaceutical and wholesale trade issues.