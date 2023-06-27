Japan finance chief vows to respond to excessive forex moves

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will take “appropriate” steps to cope with excess volatility in foreign exchange markets, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday in his latest warning against the yen’s rapid fall against the U.S. dollar.

Suzuki said currency moves should be stable, reflecting economic fundamentals, and added that a weak yen has both positive and negative effects on the economy.

“We’ve seen some rapid, one-sided moves lately,” Suzuki told a press conference. “The government will continue to closely monitor developments in the currency market with a sense of urgency and respond appropriately to exc...