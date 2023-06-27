China opposed to "politicization" of economic issues: Premier Li

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed Tuesday Beijing's firm opposition to the "politicization" of economic and trade issues and pledged to advance high-standard opening-up in a speech to a World Economic Forum meeting in Tianjin. At an opening ceremony of the three-day conference dubbed the Summer Davos, the premier stressed the importance of openness and cooperation in the world economy and warned against moves in the West to de-risk or reduce dependency on China, labeling them "false propositions." "Governments and relevant organizations should not overreach themselves, still less, overstretch...