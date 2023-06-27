Decoupling to hurt both democratic, autocratic economies: white paper

Newsfrom Japan

The global economy faces a "crisis of division" on the back of an intensifying U.S.-China technology war, the Japanese government warned Tuesday in a white paper, saying a severe economic decoupling between democratic and autocratic states would deal a blow to both sides. The government underscored the importance of rebuilding a rules-based trade order, developing resilient supply chains, and strengthening cooperation with developing and emerging countries collectively called the Global South to restore confidence in the global economy. It presented a scenario in which the world is broadly div...