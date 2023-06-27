Nikkei ends lower for 4th straight day on weak tech issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei falling for the fourth straight day, dragged down by technology shares that tracked an overnight decline of U.S. counterparts amid concern over an economic downturn. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 160.48 points, or 0.49 percent, from Monday at 32,538.33. The broader Topix index finished 6.36 points, or 0.28 percent, lower at 2,253.81. Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, precision instrument and real estate issues.