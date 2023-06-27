Nissan investors OK new management with reduced Renault influence

Newsfrom Japan

Shareholders of Nissan Motor Co. on Tuesday approved a renewed management on Tuesday that diminishes the influence from its biggest shareholder and alliance partner, Renault SA, as it seeks to rebalance its rocky partnership with the French company.

At its annual general meeting in Yokohama, the shareholders approved a company proposal to nominate 10 directors, including current CEO Makoto Uchida. The proposal did not include the reappointment of Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta, a former Renault executive who stepped down Tuesday.

The decision came as Nissan tries to gain more independen...