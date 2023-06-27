Japan, EU to boost economic security ties, with China, Russia in mind

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the European Union agreed Tuesday to deepen economic security cooperation by strengthening supply chain resilience for semiconductors and other critical materials, apparently with China and Russia in mind. During their third high-level dialogue on economic issues such as trade and energy, Japanese and EU representatives also said they will take measures to counter China's so-called economic coercion, involving the use of economic means to achieve political goals and exert influence on other countries, Japan's trade ministry said. Japan was represented in the online meeting by Economy...