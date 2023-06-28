Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall St. gains on robust U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after a crop of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data quelled fears of an impending recession.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 340.48 points, or 1.05 percent, from Tuesday to 32,878.81. The broader Topix index was up 22.16 points, or 0.98 percent, at 2,275.97.

Gainers included transportation equipment, electric appliance and air transportation issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 143.88-89 yen compared with 144.03-13 yen in New York and 143.51-53 yen in Tokyo at 5...