Tokyo stocks up in morning as solid U.S. data eases recession worries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after a slew of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data eased fears of an impending recession.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 304.06 points, or 0.93 percent, from Tuesday to 32,842.39. The broader Topix index was up 25.20 points, or 1.12 percent, at 2,279.01.

Gainers were led by air transportation, securities house and transportation equipment issues.