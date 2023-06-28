Baseball: Ohtani leads Angels to win with 10 strikeouts, 2 homers

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani delivered a spectacular two-way performance Tuesday to propel the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox, striking out 10 while extending his MLB home run lead with a pair of long bombs.

Ohtani (7-3) surrendered a solitary run on four hits and a pair of walks over 6-1/3 innings on the mound, backed by his 3-for-3 night at the plate that included his 27th and 28th home runs.

Homering for the second straight day, he opened the scoring in the first inning at Angel Stadium with a solo shot deep to right center field off a 2-1 fastball from Chicago starter Mich...