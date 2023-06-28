Nikkei snaps 4-day losing streak as recession worries ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded sharply Wednesday, with the Nikkei snapping a four-day losing streak after a slew of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data eased fears of an impending recession.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 655.66 points, or 2.02 percent, from Tuesday at 33,193.99. The broader Topix index finished 44.79 points, or 1.99 percent, higher at 2,298.60.

Gainers were led by securities house, air transportation and transportation equipment issues.