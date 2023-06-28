Baseball: Fans vote Tigers players to 10 of 11 CL All-Star spots
Ten players from the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers were voted onto the CL All-Star team via a fan ballot, Nippon Professional Baseball announced Wednesday.
Tigers center fielder and leadoff man Koji Chikamoto received an NPB-high 769,587 votes. SoftBank Hawks outfielder Yuki Yanagita was selected as designated hitter on a Pacific League-high 725,834 ballots.
This marks the ninth time the dynamic slugger has been named to an All-Star team, the most of any of the 23 players selected through this year’s fan ballot.
Fans are allowed to vote for eight position players, a starting pitcher, m...