Baseball: Fans vote Tigers players to 10 of 11 CL All-Star spots

Newsfrom Japan

Ten players from the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers were voted onto the CL All-Star team via a fan ballot, Nippon Professional Baseball announced Wednesday.

Tigers center fielder and leadoff man Koji Chikamoto received an NPB-high 769,587 votes. SoftBank Hawks outfielder Yuki Yanagita was selected as designated hitter on a Pacific League-high 725,834 ballots.

This marks the ninth time the dynamic slugger has been named to an All-Star team, the most of any of the 23 players selected through this year’s fan ballot.

Fans are allowed to vote for eight position players, a starting pitcher, m...