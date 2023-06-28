Japan reveals guidelines to urge firms to develop defense technology

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The Japanese government on Wednesday revealed guidelines for the development of its defense technology with the aim of urging private firms and research institutes to join in creating cutting-edge equipment such as insect-sized robots and self-reparable materials.

The guidelines, which gave examples of technologies expected to be put to practical use in a decade’s time, were drawn up based on three key documents on security policies updated last December, including the long-term National Security Strategy.

The examples mentioned in the 12 technology fields that the guidelines said are importan...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News