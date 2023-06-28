Japan reveals guidelines to urge firms to develop defense technology
The Japanese government on Wednesday revealed guidelines for the development of its defense technology with the aim of urging private firms and research institutes to join in creating cutting-edge equipment such as insect-sized robots and self-reparable materials.
The guidelines, which gave examples of technologies expected to be put to practical use in a decade’s time, were drawn up based on three key documents on security policies updated last December, including the long-term National Security Strategy.
The examples mentioned in the 12 technology fields that the guidelines said are importan...