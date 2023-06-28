Football: Yokohama FC forward Ogawa close to joining NEC

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama FC forward Koki Ogawa is in line for a move to NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch Eredivisie, the J-League first-division club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who has scored six goals in 15 J1 games this season, will leave his J-League side after their home game Saturday against Gamba Osaka in preparation for the transfer, Yokohama FC said.

Ogawa was the top scorer last season in J2 with 26 goals as Yokohama FC won promotion.