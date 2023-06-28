Football: Sekine nets double as Urawa hammer Shonan to rise to 4th

Newsfrom Japan

Takahiro Sekine hit a brace as Urawa Reds grabbed a 4-1 home win Wednesday against bottom club Shonan Bellmare, moving up to fourth in the J-League first division.

Sekine struck the 61st-minute winner before adding another four minutes later at Saitama Stadium as Urawa ended a run of three draws to move up to 33 points, six points behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos.

Shinzo Koroki tapped in the 20th-minute opener for Urawa after left-back Ayumu Ohata controlled Ken Iwao’s long ball over the Shonan backline and rolled it across the face of the goal to leave the veteran forward with a simple finis...