Football: Former Leicester forward Okazaki extending Sint-Truiden stay

Former Japan and Leicester forward Shinji Okazaki has agreed to extend his contract at Sint-Truiden, the Belgian top-flight club said Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, who famously won the English Premier League title with Leicester during the 2015-16 season, joined Sint-Truiden last August and played in every league game this past season.

The club will welcome former Vissel Kobe manager Thorsten Fink for the new season.

“A new manager is coming in and I want to achieve something at this team, keeping my motivation high with a refreshed mindset,” Okazaki said through the club.

