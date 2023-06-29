Tokyo stocks open higher as exporters boosted by weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, boosted by exporter issues that drew buying on the yen’s fall to a seven-and-a-half-month low against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 183.86 points, or 0.55 percent, from Wednesday to 33,377.85. The broader Topix index was up 7.93 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,306.53.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, bank and nonferrous metal shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 144.38-41 yen compared with 144.43-53 yen in New York and 144.07-09 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted ...