Japan, S. Korea finance talks to seek deeper ties, swap arrangement

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and South Korea on Thursday will discuss ways to deepen bilateral economic and financial cooperation at their first finance dialogue in seven years, with the revival of a currency swap agreement in focus. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung Ho are expected to cover a range of topics, from the state of regional and global economies, how to build robust supply chains and investing in overseas infrastructure. The return of the dialogue framework provides further evidence that bilateral relations are thawing after a period in which they had b...