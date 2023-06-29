Main events scheduled for Friday, June 30
Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, June 30:
-- Unemployment rate for May to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m.
-- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for May to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at 8:30 a.m.
-- Preliminary industrial production index for May to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at 8:50 a.m.