Main events scheduled for Friday, June 30

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, June 30:

-- Unemployment rate for May to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m.

-- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for May to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at 8:30 a.m.

-- Preliminary industrial production index for May to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at 8:50 a.m.