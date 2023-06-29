Baseball: Maeda takes loss but continues strong return from injury

Newsfrom Japan

Kenta Maeda continued to show good progress in his return from a right triceps strain, but a lack of scoring saw him charged with the loss as the Minnesota Twins fell 3-0 to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Having won his first game since coming off the injured list last Friday against the Detroit Tigers, Maeda (1-5) provided the Twins with another solid start against one of MLB’s hottest lineups.

He struck out four, while surrendering two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

“It was a good lineup, and he pitched well,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told M...