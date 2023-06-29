Basketball: Japan beats Australia, reaches FIBA Women’s Asia Cup semi

Newsfrom Japan

Five-time defending champion Japan booked its place in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup semifinals Wednesday with an emphatic 91-66 victory against host Australia.

Monica Okoye top-scored with 20 points, while Mai Yamamoto had 19 points and five assists for Tokyo Olympic women’s basketball silver medalist Japan.

Head coach Toru Onzuka’s squad connected on 17 of its 33 three-point attempts and took control of the game with a 29-11 second quarter at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.

Japan opened its campaign with a 94-53 win over Taiwan before defeating the Philippines 95-57. By reaching the final fou...