Tokyo stocks close mixed on weak yen, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed mixed Thursday, as buying of exporter and semiconductor issues on the back of the yen’s seven-and-a-half-month low against the U.S. dollar was offset by investors locking in gains following the market’s surge the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 40.15 points, or 0.12 percent, from Wednesday at 33,234.14. The broader Topix index finished 2.35 points, or 0.10 percent, lower at 2,296.25.

Gainers were led by bank, precision instrument and electric appliance shares. The main decliners were pulp and paper, food and marine transportation issues.