Toyota’s global output hits May record as chips shortage eases

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday its global output of cars for May rose 33.4 percent from a year earlier to 847,000 units, a record high for the month, helped by an easing of semiconductor shortages that arose during the coronavirus pandemic.

Output in Japan surged 72.2 percent to 248,287 units, while overseas production grew 22.0 percent to 598,713 units, also a high for May, according to the world’s largest automaker.

Production in China declined amid the need to comply with stricter vehicle emissions standards, but the impact was offset by firm output in North America and Europe on the back...