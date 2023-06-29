URGENT: Japan, S. Korea agree to revive currency swap agreement
Japan and South Korea agreed Thursday to revive a currency swap agreement designed for emergency use, in a symbolic move for the Asian neighbors following a thaw in ties after years of friction over wartime history.
The agreement came after Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung Ho met in Tokyo for the first finance dialogue in seven years.