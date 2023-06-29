URGENT: Every option on table to counter excess forex moves: Japan minister

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Thursday every option is on the table to cope with excess volatility in foreign exchange markets, adding that the government is watching developments with a heightened sense of urgency.

Suzuki told a press conference that the government will take “appropriate” action to ensure currency moves are stable.

His remarks came as the yen has been weakening relative to the U.S. dollar, with the psychologically important 145 line in sight.