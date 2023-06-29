Football: Bellmare forward Machino to join Germany’s Holstein Kiel

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first-division side Shonan Bellmare on Thursday announced the transfer of forward Shuto Machino, a member of Japan’s 2022 World Cup squad, to Holstein Kiel in the German second tier.

The 23-year-old Machino made his international debut last year and was called up as an injury replacement for the Samurai Blue World Cup squad, but he did not play at the tournament in Qatar.

He is set to make his final J1 appearance for Shonan away to Yokohama F Marinos on Sunday and depart for Germany two days later.

“I want to realize my dream of being on the world stage again and becoming a Japanese n...