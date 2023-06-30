Dollar rises to 7.5-month high vs. yen after strong U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar remained strong early Friday in Tokyo after hitting a seven-and-a-half-month high near the 145 yen line overnight, as fewer-than-expected U.S. jobless claims fueled speculation about prolonged interest rate hikes.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 144.79-80 yen compared with 144.75-85 yen in New York and 144.31-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0866-0870 and 157.33-40 yen against $1.0858-0868 and 157.30-40 yen in New York, and $1.0915-0917 and 157.52-56 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

The yen’s depreciation has prompted vigilance for a possibl...