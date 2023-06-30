URGENT: U.S. dollar climbs above 145 yen, highest level in 7.5 months

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar briefly rose above the 145 yen line Friday in Tokyo, reaching a level not seen since last November, as the Japanese currency was sold in anticipation of a further widening in the interest rate differential with the United States.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has raised key interest rates to fight stubborn inflation, in contrast to the Bank of Japan which has continued its policy of quantitative easing while keeping rates at ultralow levels.