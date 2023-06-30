URGENT: Japan watching forex moves with extreme urgency
Japan is closely watching foreign exchange market moves with an "extremely high" sense of urgency after the yen weakened to the psychologically important 145 line against the U.S. dollar, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday. Japan stands ready to respond appropriately to excessive volatility, Suzuki said, calling the recent currency moves "rapid and one-sided."